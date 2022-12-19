Fire destroys family home

The Ceres home of Scott and Vanessa Boyer was destroyed by fire early on Sunday, Dec. 11, and a fundraiser has been set up to help the family.

According to Ceres Fire Chief DeWayne Hubble, a 911 call came in around 3:30 that morning to the home on West Bluegrass Trail. Responding departments included Ceres, Bland and Grapefield fire departments, Bland County Rescue Squad, Bland County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.

Hubble said around a dozen firefighters worked the fire for about three hours.

The fire was centered in the back of the house damaging the kitchen, dining room and a porch where a woodstove was operating, the chief said, and the rest of the residence suffered severe smoke damage.

Hubble said the cause of the fire is unknown. There was a fire in the woodstove, he said, but he couldn’t be sure if that had led to the house fire.

Scott Boyer’s sister, Felicia Smith of Woodlawn, has set up a GoFundMe site to help the family.

“Their nine-year-old daughter, adult daughter, and one-year-old grandson were also in the home,” she said on the site. “Everyone was able to get out safely but they did lose all belongings either by the fire itself or smoke and water damage. Unfortunately they did not have homeowners insurance and will need to replace everything. If you are not able to help with a donation then all prayers are greatly appreciated. Donations will be used to replace clothes for all family members, personal items, clean up, and housing.”

As of Monday night, $2,035 had been raised of a projected $5,000. Go to gofundme.com Boyer Family.

The Bland County High School Lady Bears basketball team took donations at a Dec. 13 home basketball game for the family.

The team’s coach, Jason Lambert, posted on Facebook that the team had a 50/50 drawing with 100% of the profit going to this family.

“Thank you for reaching out to others in need,” Lambert said.