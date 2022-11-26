Meeting about state lab draws large crowd

Farmers and veterinarians from throughout the area gathered last week to discuss the fate of the state animal health laboratory in Wytheville that runs tests and necropsies on their animals.

Afraid that the state plans to close the facility, they defended the lab, saying it is well-run, efficient and should stay open.

The meeting took place Nov. 17 at the Wytheville Meeting Center between the farmers and vets and officials from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The meeting center ballroom was packed with about 150 people, many of whom lined the walls and spilled out into the lobby.

At issue was a review of the state lab system requested by officials last year and that included recommendations for improvement. One of the improvements suggested was to have one or two central labs in the state. Currently, the state has labs in Wytheville, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg and Warrenton. The laboratory system provides regulatory and diagnostic testing for veterinarians, food manufacturers, agricultural animal producers, pet owners and other government program areas.

According to the report, Virginia is among the last areas in the country to have multiple small labs scattered throughout the state. It said that nearly all states have transitioned to one or two strategically located laboratories that provide a more-efficient, successful, sustainable model with staff and equipment. The report recommended that VDACS develop a multi-year transition plan to move from the current structure to one comprised of two state-of-the-art facilities in Harrisonburg and Blacksburg in collaboration with the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Those in attendance said the Wytheville lab is already successful and efficient with an experienced staff that performs tests quickly and accurately and is always available to answer questions. Many in attendance cited issues, including costs and distance, when dealing with the lab at Virginia Tech, saying they much preferred to deal with the Wytheville lab.

Joe Guthrie, VDACS commissioner, stressed that no decision has been made regarding the recommendations and the reason for the meeting was to hear from those who use the lab.

He said VDACS commissioned the review so that it can see what is being done right at the labs and what needs to improve. The main goal, officials said, was to strengthen Virginia’s lab system that, according to the report, ranks in the middle to bottom tier of labs nationwide.

“We will do more hearings in the state,” Guthrie said. “It’s a good idea to see how to improve service. What are we doing well and what do we need to do better? What can we do to have the best lab system in the country?”

Guthrie said the state might implement some of the recommendations and it may not. The review included recommendations on a variety of other issues, including training and cross-training, workflow, additional outreach and communication, hiring issues and more.

“We have not made any decisions; I want to be clear about that,” he said.

Charles Broaddus, state veterinarian and director of the division of animal and food industry services, said he didn’t like the review statement that said the state ranks in the middle to bottom tier of labs.

“That led to some of the concerns we have here,” he said.

Russell County Supervisor David Eaton said he hopes nothing is taken away from Southwest Virginia. He suggested growing the Wytheville lab, training young people to work there and continue to grow Southwest Virginia agriculture.

“I don’t want to see anything taken from us here in Southwest Virginia,” he said.

Audience members agreed.

“Customer service is top-notch,” one farmer said. “Being able to pick up the phone and talk to someone is key.”

One veterinarian said she had never been failed by the Wytheville lab.

“They are essential,” she said.

Officials agreed that the Wytheville lab is not plagued by staffing issues and a lack of experience found in other labs, and that the lab has the least turnover in staff.

Veterinarian Trina Leedy, who operates the mobile Wythe Care Veterinary Services, said officials should use the opportunity to expand services offered at the Wytheville lab.

One beef farmer said he fears money is being used at Virginia Tech for more academic research positions instead of lab positions that can help farmers with testing and results.

Officials said they plan to put together an advisory committee to study the recommendations and that the committee will be made up of diverse members of the state in terms of geographic location and occupation.

Broaddus said there will be no sudden closures and nothing will happen without a lengthy process to hear from everyone affected.