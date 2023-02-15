Two area agencies are helping individuals with tax filing this year. Both are using the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

Mountain CAPMountain CAP is offering the free e-file service for residents of Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties with an income up to $59,000 for Tax Year 2022 provided their tax preparation needs are within the VITA Program scope of training.

VITA staff and volunteers are IRS certified annually and are trained to be knowledgeable of this year’s tax needs surrounding the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Premium Tax Credit.

Mountain CAP will screen taxpayers over the phone and schedule drop-off appointments. The following items will need to be brought to drop-off appointments:

Photo ID for you and your spouse;

Social Security Card for you, your spouse and dependents;

Bank information for direct deposit (optional);

All income documents such as W2’s, 1099’s, etc.; and

Any other important tax documents/information.

Signing options are also available. Individuals may sign their return in person and receive a hard copy of the tax return or they may use the Customer Portal, which allows taxpayers to sign their return electronically and receive an electronic copy of their return. To take advantage of this option, taxpayers need an email address and a touch-screen device.

To learn more about this free service, anyone interested may visit www.mountaincap.org or contact the office in your area. Smyth County residents may contact the Marion Mountain CAP Office at 602 S. Iron St., Marion, or call 276-783-7337. Wythe and Bland County residents may contact the Wythe/Bland Mountain CAP Office at the HOPE Ministry Center, 680 W. Main St., Wytheville, or call 276-228-5231.

United WayThe United Way of Southwest Virginia is also offering individuals help through MyFreeTaxes.

No charges or fees, according to the United Way, are associated with any of its tax filing options.

Since 2009, MyFreeTaxes has helped more than 1.3 million taxpayers claim their credits and deductions.

MyFreeTaxes helps people file taxes for free while getting the assistance that they need.

United Way is providing MyFreeTaxes through a partnership with the Internal Revenue Service’s VITA program.

Individuals may call the MyFreeTaxes Helpline at 866-698-9435 or visit www.myfreetaxes.com.