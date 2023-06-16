This week comes another example of the motivation I tell in many of my works. From the book “A Songbird” comes the song “Cracked.”

It is dedicated to those clinging to the last ounce of faith they have left in them. That cracked broken heart they have, that clings tightly to those last few breaths of sheer determination.

“Cracked”I see broken

dreams have left you crying.

You’ve made it bad,

without trying.

You’re dreaming of flying,

but the feet need the ground for climbing.

Your eyes are burning from the fire.

With these mangled wings you get higher.

Yes you’re tired,

but what’s strong is the fierce look in your desires.

Yes I wish to be a fighter,

but first, my feet need to get rooted so I don’t tire.

Deep inside, in the dark, is my cigarette lighter.

Sometimes it’s all I’ve got, so I never lose this fire.