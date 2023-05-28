Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Early voting is open for the June 20 Republican Primary for the 47th District House of Delegates seat until June 16.

The election is a result of redistricting by the General Assembly, which led to more than one delegate in some districts, including the redrawn 47th, which includes Carroll, Patrick, and Floyd counties, part of Henry County, and the city of Galax.

Delegate Marie March was elected in 2021 to represent then-District 7, which did not include Patrick County.

Delegate Wren Williams of Stuart was elected to represent then-District 9 the same year.

The results of the June 20 primary will decide which candidate will continue election season with the Republican Party’s support to achieve another two-year term in the November General Election.

The Democratic candidate for the General Election is Floyd County’s Patty Quesenberry.

Register to vote in the June election or make changes to your voter registration information by Monday, May 30.

Vote at the Floyd County Registrar’s Office in the courthouse (Room 302, 100 E. Main St.) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week day until June 16 and on two Saturdays: June 10 and June 17.

Curbside voting in the courthouse parking lot is available for those who need assistance or are 65 years old or older. A bell is located in a parking space close to the entrance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

On Election Day, voting will be open at regular polling places from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Identification is required.

Friday, June 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Learn more at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov.