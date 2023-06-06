A handful of local nature-focused groups have united to distribute native wildflower plants across Floyd County.

In an experiment to understand more about growing, maintaining and increasing the numbers of native Floyd wildflowers in the county, Floyd Native Plants, Sustain Floyd, Mother’s Child Farm and Spikenard Honey Been Sanctuary are growing more than 40 species of native perennials that attract pollinators.

As part of this project hundreds of rooted seedlings will be distributed free to the community in the next few months.

Organizers said, “The hope is that gardeners will report back on the progress of their young plants and help to build a data base to indicate which of our native pollinator plants have the best chances of survival in different locations.”

The first Wildflower Wednesday giveaway happened at the Farmers Market on Wednesday, May 24. An enthusiastic crowd gathered to collect seedlings to try on their own land.

In the process native wildflowers that are being threatened by development and invasive species will be given a chance to find new homes.

Several Wildflower Wednesdays will be announced in the next few weeks and months as different groups of plants become ready for distribution.

The next giveaway will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Floyd Farmers Market on S. Locust St.

For further information and the date of the next giveaway, visit www.facebook.com/floydnativeplants or email natives@sustainfloyd.org.