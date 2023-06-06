“The Procession of Appalachian Species,” which highlights the New River Valley’s biodiversity, will make its way around the Town of Floyd on Saturday.

The event is primarily organized by Springhouse, which has hosted brainstorming sessions to discern the event’s focus, puppet making workshops at Springhouse Downtown and local schools, and a weekly puppet making working group open to the public.

Organizers said the goal of the event is “to bring awareness to these species as well as celebrate their beauty and vibrancy.”

Residents are invited to participate and encouraged to bring their own homemade puppets and costumes that represent one of the NRV’s more than 30 species.

“We believe that puppets hold the power to open pathways to understanding, invite play and allow for deeper connections and storytelling in our community,” said Springhouse Downtown’s Ian Stabler. “We hope that these puppets can allow us to pay better attention to all the amazing creatures that live in this region.”

Participants are asked to check in at the Warren G. Lineberry Park on south Locust St. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, to prepare for the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m.

After the parade, there will be food, music and activities at the park until 2 p.m.

To learn more about the event and find updates, search “The Procession of Appalachian Species” on Facebook.