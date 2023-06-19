The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has recently recognized three team members, including Sergant Michael Clemmons, Investigator James Bhonke and Deputy Matt Scraggs.

Clemmons earned the Deputy of the Year Award for the second year in a row at the end of May.

Scraggs graduated from the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy on Thursday, June 15, becoming FCSO’s newest graduate.

Bhonke received the New River Training Academy’s Chairman’s Award of Excellence on Friday.

FCSO said the award was given to investigator Bohnke based on his selfless contributions as an instructor to new recruits.

Community members can keep up with FCSO by following “Floyd County, VA Sheriff's Office” on Facebook.