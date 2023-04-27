The stories of those who survived an F5 tornado that claimed 82 lives and injured nearly half of a town’s population compelled a Southwest Virginia author to change his planned book from a novel to non-fiction. Jim Minick will launch that book next week in Wytheville.

Minick learned of the tornado that devastated the small town of Udall, Kansas, from his sister-in-law, who grew up there. These decades later the tornado remains the deadliest in Kansas’ history.

“When she heard I was looking for a new book project, especially one that might include a focus on an element, like wind, she said, ‘Well, my town was struck by a tornado, that’s some wind.’ Sure enough. And with her and her family’s help, they opened many doors to survivors willing to share their stories,” Minick explained.

An F5 tornado’s winds range from 261 mph to 318 mph. The National Weather Service describes the damage that such a tornado can create: “Strong frame houses lifted off foundations and carried considerable distances to disintegrate; automobile sized missiles fly through the air in excess of 100 meters; trees debarked; steel re-inforced concrete structures badly damaged.”

The tornado that is the focus of Minick’s latest book, “Without Warning The Tornado of Udall, Kansas,” struck on the night of May 25, 1955. It hit with no warning and, as recounted in Without Warning, destroyed most of Udall’s buildings, killed 82 people and injured 270. At the time, the town’s population was about 600.

As Minick began his research, he planned to write a fictional account, “but as survivors shared their lives, more and more I realized their stories had so much power that the best way to honor them was to keep the book nonfiction. Hopefully that genre captures the incredible courage and resilience of this whole community that came through this disaster ….”

Reviewers are saying that Minick succeeded.

Author David Joy said, “Without Warning” is “a time capsule of rural American lives and a testament to the tenacity and grit of the human spirit….”

Author David Laskin concurred. He said, “A page-turning disaster narrative in the tradition of ‘The Perfect Storm’ and ‘Isaac’s Storm:’ spare, vivid, suspenseful, meticulously researched, and utterly harrowing…. Jim Minick has brought an entire community lovingly to life. At heart, this is a book about how what’s best about our country confronts and overcomes the worst of our weather.”

Minick hopes readers will consider how they might respond in the same situation.

He said, “Our weather forecasting has improved tremendously since 1955 as evidenced by the decreasing number of deaths when tornados strike. But our climate change forecasting is still in its infancy, and we daily learn how little we understand the interactions of earth’s many systems. The Udall citizens were just normal people, and yet they acted heroically during and after the tornado. Will we do the same?”

Minick has devoted years to the research and writing of “Without Warning” and during the process he’s learned.

“So many lessons came from writing this: the importance of community, of good leadership, of compassion and hard work and helping others, stranger as well as kin; the necessity of preparedness; the value of keeping stories alive, of sharing history, of remembering and learning from our past; and the importance of good stories, how they shape us and make us who we are. We need these good stories to guide us into a climate-changed future because so many of our stories are letting us down. So hopefully this one about the town of Udall — how it was destroyed and with the help of so many others, how it rebuilt and now continues to thrive — hopefully this story will help us live better now and into the future.

Those who’d like to learn more about “Without Warning” and Minick’s work can take part in a free book launch event at the Wythe County Public Library in Wytheville on Monday, May 1, from 5:30-7 p.m.

On Saturday, May 6, Minick will also take part in the Spring Fling Writers Day in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Appalachian Authors Guild, Minick will lead a workshop titled “Using Family (and Others') Stories” from 9:15-10:45 a.m. The $20 conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator at 851 French Moore Blvd, Abingdon.

Later in the month, Minick will head to Kansas to launch the book there.

The author is, however, glad to be living fulltime in this region. “After 34 years of teaching, I’m writing and farming fulltime here in Southwest Virginia.”

In addition to “Without Warning,” Minick will release a book of poetry next spring and has several other writing projects in the works. “All to say, I’m thankful to be where I am,” Minick concluded.

His past books include “Fire is Your Water,” “The Blueberry Years,” “Burning Heaven,” “Her Secret Song,” “All There is to Keep,” and “Finding a Clear Path.”

Minick’s honors include the Jean Ritchie Fellowship in Appalachian Writing and the Fred Chappell Fellowship at UNC-Greensboro. The Southern Independent Booksellers Association, Southern Environmental Law Center, The Virginia College Bookstore Association, Appalachian Writers Association, and Radford University have all honored his work. His poem “I Dream a Bean” was selected for permanent display at the Tysons Corner/Metrorail Station.