The Floyd County Humane Society has many special and wonderful cats available for adoption, but some of the most wonderful are overlooked.

Meet Snowball and Mr. Pretty Kitty, who have both been at the shelter for seven and nine months, respectively.

Snowball is a pure-white spayed female, who loves people but prefers to be the only pet. She would do best in a quieter household.

Mr. Pretty Kitty is an active and entertaining young neutered male. He gets along with other cats, loves people and prefers a home without dogs.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Mr. Pretty Kitty or Snowball should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer, if prompted.