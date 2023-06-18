Local chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently sponsored a luncheon for State Regent Laurie Nesbitt.

Participants included the Floyd Courthouse, Alleghany, Craig Valley, George Pearis and General William Campbell chapters.

The luncheon, where all chapters donated to the Nesbitt’s Semper K9 Assistance Dogs project, was held on June 10 at the Blacksburg Country Club.

The Semper K9 project is to enhance the quality of life for wounded members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families by providing them custom-trained service dogs free of charge.

The dogs are trained to help with immobility issues and actions most people take for granted, like picking up the laundry or opening a refrigerator.

They are also trained to spot anxiety in veterans suffering with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and then to act in a way that can alleviate those symptoms, such as waking a veteran who experiences night terrors.

The cost of training each dog can exceed $20,000.

Every day, 20 veterans take their own lives as a result of the trauma they experienced during their service.

Semper K9 offers rescue dogs and troubled veterans the chance to come together for a new beginning and the chance to save each other.

Learn more about NSDAR online at www.dar.org.