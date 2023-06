Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Willa, who has weaned her kittens and is ready to be the star of the show.

Willa is a sweet girl who would love to find her forever home. This little tabby was a great mama cat, and now she is spayed and ready to be adopted.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Willa should complete and submit an Adoption Application at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for volunteers, if prompted.