When one is lucky enough to live in the Floyd area, homes with a view, whether it be of mountains, pastures or beautiful trees, are highly prized.

The 2023 House and Garden Tour of Floyd County, hosted by the Floyd Center for the Arts, is scheduled for later this month and will feature four homes with stunning views.

“This is the seventh House & Garden Tour of Floyd County, and we are featuring the scenic beauty of our area,” said FCA President Kerry Ackerson, whose Indian Valley home is featured in the tour.

Close to downtown Floyd is the contemporary farmhouse of Matt and Kate Gallimore on Christiansburg Pike. This airy, spacious home is just less than 4,000 square feet.

When visitors gaze through its windows, they will see green lawns and beautiful trees that front the west fork of the Little River. Visitors will also enjoy the Gallimores’ new kitchen with marble countertops and beautiful tile.

A collection of Tiffany lamps and floral arrangements created by Kate are irresistible.

Also close to downtown is the elegant white colonial of Tom and Debbie Schaefer. The house sits atop a peak on Wills Ridge, affording 180-degree views of Floyd County and the Blue Ridge, including Buffalo Mountain.

The Schaefers and their guests enjoy these views while swimming in a sparkling pool. Not to miss are Debbie’s perennial and annual gardens around the pool and Tom’s extensive vegetable garden, called the “Garden of Eatin’,” which produced 540 pounds of tomatoes last year.

Once inside the house, visitors may feel they have stepped into a Victorian painting. Victorian wallpaper, antiques and watercolors abound.

A drive to Indian Valley will bring visitors to the Macks Mountain Road home of FCA President Kerry Ackerson and husband, Peter.

This beautiful modular and stick-built 3,000-square-foot Vermont-style house sits on 80 acres with mountain and pasture views, dotted by grazing sheep and cows. By late spring, the back deck of this working farm provides entertaining views of the lambs and goat kids playing.

The barn where the Ackersons shear their sheep will be open to visitors during the June tour. Once inside the house, a large stone fireplace made from rocks found on the property will greet tour-goers. The unusual newel posts leading upstairs came from an old four-poster bed.

To wrap up the tour, soak in a majestic view amid the clouds over Rocky Knob and the Blue Ridge at the stylish, 5,000-square-foot Lindal Cedar home of William and Mary Day on Belcher Mountain Road.

The house is approximately 3,200 feet above sea level.

A gallery wall displays framed music posters and photographs of artists befriended by the owner, William, during his time in the music industry. Day enjoyed playing tennis with singer/songwriter Harry Chapin.

The eighth annual House and Garden Tour of Floyd County is from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online or by calling (540) 745-2784.

FCA will also host a handmade Yard Art sale that day.

A complimentary box lunch will be available for pick-up at FCA (220 Parkway Lane S.) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Gallimores said tour-goers are welcome to bring their lunches to picnic along the river at their Christiansburg Pike property.

Learn more about each home featured on this year’s tour and other FCA events/projects at www.floydartcenter.org.