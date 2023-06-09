When I recall the moment I truly discovered my passion for writing, one poem titled “Dirt to Gold,” stands out as the poem that pushed me forward and called me into this field.

In “Dust to Gold,” which is featured in my latest book “Image,” I tell a simple message. Perseverance has always been the key I’ve used in my works, and with this poem I tell of a struggling period in my life, when I felt all hope was lost.

“Dust to Gold”Oh child,

That’s what we call “life.”

I know it’s been a little hard,

a double ended knife.

Darker than the darkest night.

You busted out the bathroom light.

Sometimes you were left there alone,

you were always cold.

You don’t need that home,

I do not feel these days of old.

I’ll give you this song of hope,

that scarred hand to hold.

I’ll take that white dust,

I’ll bring that meaning back to gold.

I’ll make you forget these days of old.

I’ll leave these old ways behind,

leave these people who cloud that mind.

I’ll give you wings of gold.

True gold,

not foolishly painted in the cold.

Or from a river in a hole.

Pure forgiveness It’ll come,

that dust to Gold.