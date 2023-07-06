Students from the Handmade Music School continue excelling in their specialty areas during bluegrass and old time conventions/competitions.

Margo MacSweeney placed third in Banjo and first in Dance at the annual Grayson County Fiddlers’ Convention the last weekend of June.

Finnoula ‘Nuni’ placed fifth in Dance. Both are members of Floyd’s Junior Appalachian Musicians.

Mac Traynham, Floyd JAMs instructor, placed first in the Band Competition.

Learn more about Floyd JAMs, an after school program at the June Bug Center, at www.junebugcenter.com.