The Floyd County Humane Society is hosting an Open House next week, complete with puppies and kittens for visitors to enjoy, and a formal ribbon cutting.

Humane society volunteers will offer shelter tours for the public to see the facility and meet its feline and canine residents.

Light refreshments will be provided during the Open House, and officials will hold an official ribbon cutting with volunteers.

FCHS started transforming the property on Franklin Pike Road in the fall of 2021 and added kennels in September of 2022.

Donations from community members have largely made the nonprofit’s milestones possible, including the estate of Ted and Shirely Birkeland, which left funding to the humane society to purchase the property, and an anonymous donor that gifted the kennel unit, which opened up a number of growth opportunities.

The needs of dogs at FCHS are met on a case-by-case basis, and some complete an obedience/training program before they’re put up for adoption. Some funding for at-risk dog training was a grant from the Community Foundation of the New River Valley.

Officials have been planning renovations to the property to establish walking trails, a fenced in dog park and more.

A number of grants have supported facility updates, free community vaccine clinics and more.

Community events have also made an impact in FCHS operations by not only raising funds but also by raising awareness about how much work goes behind saving animals throughout Floyd County and neighboring areas.

The shelter has proved successful in quickly finding animals homes, re-homing pets and being a long-term home for some felines that have been there for too long, including Mr. Pretty Kitty — one of the shelter’s first residents.

Mr. PK and Snowball were recently the featured Pets of the Week, and volunteers said they were examples of some of the most wonderful cats that have been overlooked.

In 2022, FCHS cared for 180 cats and 111 dogs, with 30 of those dogs being transferred from Floyd County Animal Control. About 200 free spays/neuters cost FCHS $12,000, and Trap-Neuter-Return operations cost about $7,000 last year.

Volunteers clocked more than 1,100 hours each week on average, and some continue to foster in their homes due to space at the shelter and other special circumstances.

Celebrate the legacy and continuing work of FCHS at the shelter (2136 Franklin Pike in Floyd) from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Learn how to get involved by speaking with a volunteer at the Open House, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org online or call (540) 745-7207.