The Executive Committee of Floyd County’s Republican Party tabled Eric Branscom’s appeal of the May 6 canvass primary after disqualifying three signatures of his petition.

Committee members said the individuals did not vote in the canvass and were not qualified to sign or aid Branscom’s cause.

The disqualifications left the current Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney one signature short to qualify for an appeal, and County GOP Chairman Joe Turman called for an adjournment without any vote on whether or not to accept or reject the appeal on June 22.

After the meeting, Turman said he felt Branscom’s filing as an independent for the November 2023 General Election violated a requirement that all GOP candidates sign, which is a pledge to not run as an independent if they lost in the canvass.

Branscom, who did not attend the meeting, said he was “not surprised” by the outcome and called the proceeding “a kangaroo court.”

The county party used a canvass instead of a traditional primary voting system with less than 600 votes cast at a single policing place (the conference room of the county library) with shortened hours on May 6.

Lawyer Travis Epes won 321-252.

In his appeal, Branscom said the county party ignored some of its rules by not allowing early votes and said Epes, who serves as the county GOP’s general counsel, was guilty of a conflict of interest because he was both a candidate and a party official.

The issues raised in the appeal were not discussed during the meeting at the library Thursday night.

After a review the signatures of Branscom’s appeal, Turman said three who signed the petition were not listed among those who signed in to vote and that disqualified them being valid to the process.

“There’s no need to do anything more,” he said.

Before the meeting started, Turman outlined rules that did not allow consideration of motions from the floor and said the committee would vote to either accept or reject the appeal after verifying signatures.

Tabling the appeal brought the meeting to an end without hearing from either candidate or voting on the appeal.

“It’s done,” Turman said. “It’s over.”

Branscom said he will “make my case to the voters. The way the canvass was handled, they were not given ample chance to be heard.”