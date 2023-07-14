The annual Replenish Festival returned to the Burnett Farm in Willis over the weekend for a full day of fun and fellowship in the sun.

Gates opened at noon for attendees to settle in and peruse this year's offerings, which included a petting zoo, classic cruise-in, dunk tank and more.

North Point Worship of Atlanta, Georgia, headlined the 2023 festival, with additional music from the Floyd County High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Praise Band, and Larnell Starkey and the Spiritual Seven.

Congregation members from the Fairlawn Church of God performed a Biblical drama that leads up to The Last Supper.

The Kidz Zone kept children entertained with a variety of activities, including a watermelon eating contest, the dunk tank and more.

A number of vendors provided food for the day-long event: Bootleg BBQ, Taco Trolley, Palumbo's Hoagie House, Dough Dees and Space Rabbit Coffee Co.

The Replenish Festival is an annual event, dedicated to bringing community members together to worship and spread the word of Jesus Christ.

Learn more about Replenish Festival and stay up to date about next year's event at www.replenishfest.com.