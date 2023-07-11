Last month, community members came together to participate in the third annual Floyd CARE Juneteenth Celebration at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the date in which an executive decree freed the last 250,000 enslaved people in the United States.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, it took Union forces another two and a half years to reach the westernmost Confederate state of Texas with news of emancipation.

When those forces finally arrived, Major General Gordon Granger delivered an executive decree which stated that all enslaved people in Texas were free.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federally recognized holiday, and Floyd Community Action for Racial Equity has hosted the annual holiday celebration in Floyd.

The theme for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration was “Freedom, Joy, Family - Discovering Our Roots,” and it was held on Saturday, June 17.

Event emcee and Floyd local Cieara Saunders shared Juneteenth history and facts on national, regional and local scales.

There was dancing to Jerome Claytor and Touch of Class, and music from Little River Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Zion Christian Church. The group shared songs of celebration and fellowship that uplifted the crowd as it clapped and sang along.

The event included two local artist vendors, lots of informational tables hosted by local organizations and programs, as well as food by The Countryman Jamaican Grill food truck.

“The community really showed up to learn, celebrate and support each other, and we can’t wait to continue this tradition every year,” organizers said.

Floyd CARE will host its National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Sept. 23 at Warren G. Lineberry Park. All are invited to attend.

Learn more about Floyd CARE at www.floydcare.org. To get involved or ask questions, email floydcareva@gmail.com.