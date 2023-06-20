Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Brandy, a lovable furry friend who is looking for a forever home to call her own.

At approximately two years old and weighing 31 pounds, Brandy is the perfect size for any household. She is a social butterfly and gets along wonderfully with both people and other dogs.

While her breed is a mystery, FCHS volunteers can’t help but note a striking resemblance to a beautiful blend of a shepherd, possibly mixed with some Aussie or Golden genes.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Brandy should complete and submit an Adoption Application at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for volunteers, if prompted.