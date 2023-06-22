Coach Seth Greer is very tall, muscular, hardworking, dedicated, reliable and knowledgeable. He is the prime example of an amazing coach.

Before he started working in Floyd, Coach Greer was in the Navy. He started his path to service at an early age and started talking to recruiters in the 10th and 11th grades.

Greer said the events of 9/11 made him want to be a part of the military.

“I wanted to be a part of something bigger, and college was not for me,” he said.

Being a low-maintenance and adaptable person, Greer loved being in the Navy.

“All I needed was provided. [I learned to] get comfortable being uncomfortable. [I did] not rely on luxuries,” he said.

Greer’s role in the Navy was Master-At-Arms, and he did military police work. A Master-At-Arms provides security and physical protection for service members.

One thing Greer learned throughout his service is “discipline, or the lack of.” He said discipline “will guide your life’s plan. Discipline is what prepares us for the bad days.”

While he doesn’t talk much about his deployments, Greer said, his time in the service didn’t come without a sacrifice.

“When I left for my last deployment, my son was two years old,” he said. “When I returned home, he was three and a half years old. He had no idea who I was, and he hid from me for about two weeks before he started to warm up to me again.”

His service to our country prepared Greer for some horrible scenarios that no one ever wants to see while he worked as a police officer, after getting out of the Navy, including the death of a four-year-old that was ejected from a vehicle on Halloween night.

Greer primarily worked in Narcotics and made arrests in drug distribution cases. His training in the military helped to keep him from getting distracted due to the stress and important work he was doing.

“The biggest case I have worked on is currently pending,” he said. “During this case, I worked undercover for a couple of weeks on a federal homicide case that is still awaiting the disposition.”

Greer decided to start teaching strength and conditioning and coaching after he stopped being a police officer.

“I fell in love with coaching,” he said. “…young men don’t have very good role models and that he wanted to be a good role model for them.”

Greer wants his athletes to be disciplined, so it will be easier for them to be successful in the future. He disciplines his players the way he was disciplined in the military and uses what he learned in the military to help him coach.

Having played football in high school, Greer gravitated toward coaching that over other sports.

“I really enjoy coaching strength and conditioning, and I also enjoy coaching track,” he said. “I just do not have the hours in the day to take on another sport right now.”

Greer said he has had so many proud coaching moments because he truly enjoys watching athletes reach their goals after they’ve put in the work. He gets “pretty fired up,” he said, because he wants them to feel rewarded.

“I suppose my proudest recent moment would be the win over Glenvar at home this year,” Greer said. “I knew late in the game that our guys would get the job done.”

Many of the athletes he has coached said Greer pushed them to be better, and he has helped them in extreme ways.

Kiley Hylton said, “Greer is very hard-working and he always has the best interest in everyone’s achievements. He puts people’s priorities over his. He is always wanting to help everyone else.”

Our generation is getting the leadership it needs to succeed from Greer. This generation needs to learn how to be disciplined and the right way to act.