Floyd County’s boys finished fifth at the state track and field meet, led by 3200-meter run winner Mason Erchull.

Erchull finished in 9:53.38. In the 1600-meter run, Erchull earned silver with a time of 4:33.58.

Jaxon Brewer took second in the triple jump, clearing a distance of 44 feet 11.5 inches.

The Floyd girls finished the state meet with 59 points, earning second as a team.

The Floyd County quartet of Aubrey Quesenberry, Leah Altizer, Mia Spangler and Reagan Lynch won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.71.

Lynch was second in the 800, posting a 2:22.42 race, while Spangler took second in the triple jump, covering 35 feet, 8.5 inches.

Zoe Belshan third in the 3200-meter run, stopping the clock at12:04.8.

The Floyd County foursome of Belshan, Altizer, Abigail Allen and Lynch was third in the 4x800 relay, clocking in at 10:18.42.