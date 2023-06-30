When I think of something profound and thought provoking, I’m always reminded through the beauty of our natural world.

How our souls only remain temporarily here, and how all of these amenities will one day disappear and leave us.

In that passion though, I am reminded of the freedom to enjoy life, as every person who walks this world, has a God given right to do.

This is “Free.”

“Free”Honey comes from worn out Bees.

Money, is sliced and diced, from worn down trees.

Free is sometimes paid for.

From another soul, who gave it more.

Jewels, that fall on your chest,

are not free, because money takes no rest.

Honey is truly a great, great gift,

but don’t waste it on yesterday and old regrets.

Don’t live too free and throw it at tar and cigarettes.

Spend it when you need it.

If you’ve eaten too much, please don’t eat it.

Wants don’t outweigh the needs,

and yesterday is not what you live in, please.

Live free, but pay these dues,

be yourself and wear these shoes.