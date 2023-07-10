Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Daisy, a young, long-tailed feline all set for her forever home.

Daisy is friendly and loves everyone.

To learn more about Daisy, call (540) 745-7207 and visit www.floydhumanesociety.org to complete and submit an Adoption Application.

Meet foster kittens and dogs from FCHS at The Maggie (187 N. Locust St.) on Friday and Saturday, July 14-15. There will be food, music, fun, art and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Then, find volunteers, cool t-shirts and foster dogs at OuterSpace (320 S. Locust St.) from 5-8 p.m. on July 15 to meet community members, enjoy the music and more.