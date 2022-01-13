Buffs fight hard in Harman Classic 2022

The Buffaloes led the East Rockingham Eagles with seconds to go in the game when a three-point score tied the match as the clocks ran out in the Chance Harman Classic at the Alan Cantrell Gym at the high school early Saturday evening, Jan. 8.

The Buffaloes opened with a brief lead, but fell behind and trailed the Eagles 37-29 at the half before coming back strong and outscoring East Rock 23-13 in the third.

A two-point lead in favor of the Buffs came to an abrupt end when the Eagles’ six-foot, seven-inch Tyler Nickel scored his key trio-basket to tie the match as the buzzer sounded.

Nickel, who has signed to play at North Carolina, then added eight straight points to open the overtime period, but the Buffs fought back before time ran out in a 81-77 loss for the home team at the benefit game.

In the OT period, the Eagles outscored the Buffs 12-8 to take the win.

Kaiden Swortzel led Floyd’s scoring with 31 points, followed by Dylan Bond’s 14 and another 14 from Ashton Agnew. Hicks led East Rock’s scoring with 43 points. In three-pointers, Bond led Floyd with five.

At the Classic, the Lady Buffaloes were scheduled to play Auburn but were sidelined by a COVID-19 quarantine after a member of the team’s coaching staff tested positive for the virus.

A last-effort three-pointer also knocked Radford’s Bobcats off the unbeaten list at the Classic when Ashton Bramlett of Lord Botetourt dropped one in at the buzzer to beat the ‘Cats 53-51.

On Jan. 5 the Buffaloes fell behind James River 17-9 in the first quarter and left 22 points unanswered for a 71-53 loss on the Buffs.

Swortzel led scoring with 15 points and Dylan Bond has 13, followed by Ashton Agnew and A.J. Cantrell with 10 apiece. In three-point scores, Bond led with 3 and Agnew’s 2.

On Friday of this week (Jan. 17), the boys’ and girls’ JV and Varsity basketball Buffaloes are set to play Glenvar in a four-game event to help Floyd County High School formally dedicate the Alan Cantrell Gym with a ceremony before fans, students and parents between the Lady Buffaloes and Buffaloes varsity games.

The Lady Buffs varsity is set to play at 7 p.m., followed by the Cantrell Gym dedication and the Buffaloes varsity match at 8:30 p.m.