The Perfect Gift Shop is hosting its annual fundraiser this weekend to benefit the shop that distributes gift certificates for children and adults with some disabilities to shop for loved ones in December.

The yard sale starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, offering furniture, fabric, toys, cloths, antiques and more, including an aquarium, accordion, luggage and yarn.

TPGS volunteers moved items from storage to the Floyd Moose Lodge on Monday and Tuesday. Donations for the sale are being accepted until at the Lodge (444 Floyd Highway N.) until Friday, May 26.

Anyone interested in helping to price items and set up are welcome to drop in on Thursday or Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Call Sarah Fleetwood at (912) 660-6398 to learn more about volunteering to cashier and/or provide customer support. Shifts are available and flexible.

The sale is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 27-28, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.