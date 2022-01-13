Next Generation: Motivating the future

Jeffrey Fariello is a tall man, with a friendly demeanor, black beard and a bald head, which you can typically catch him spraying with sunscreen before football games or when it’s sunny outside.

Mr. Fariello is from Sayre, Penn., a small town with a population of roughly 5,000 people that, he said, is almost the same as Floyd, but with a few more stop lights. The youngest of three children, Mr. Fariello describes himself as a weird and lazy person throughout high school, who didn’t care as much about his grades as he should have.

His mother was a teacher, and he remembers her crying for him to make better marks in his younger years. But, he said, his father didn’t care as much about grades as he did about the person Mr. Fariello was becoming.

During Mr. Fariello’s high school football career, he said, the Sayre Area High School had a good team and made a deep run for the playoffs his junior year, but “that year nobody took anything seriously.”

After high school, however, Mr. Fariello still had the opportunity to play football at the next level at the Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, but not for an athletic scholarship — for a partial academic scholarship, in contrast to his earlier record.

A professor and mentor motivated Mr. Fariello to keep his grades up at Mansfield by telling him if he didn’t maintain an A, he would fail the class. While his grades improved, he dropped out after three years before completing his history degree and deciding to pursue teaching full-time in his late-20s.

Reminded of home the first time he got off Interstate 81 for the drive to Floyd for an interview, Mr. Fariello said, he thought it was a sign for him to teach here, and the notion was re-enforced in the two-hour interview with Sandra Montgomery, the principal of Willis Elementary.

Mrs. Montgomery, Mr. Fariello said, wanted to know about him, and he remembers saying it comes down to the fact that they had the same goals about helping kids.

“What matters is pulling some kids out of the mud and giving them a shot. That’s my philosophy — just trying to tell some kids that they can go do bigger things,” he explained.

Mr. Fariello is in his ninth year teaching and coaching in Floyd County, and his third year of teaching at Floyd County High School. He said one of the reasons he coaches is because of the regret he felt his junior year of high school, wishing he had worked harder the weeks leading up to the big game.

Mr. Fariello wants to keep kids he coaches and teaches from making the same mistakes he did, and that means giving it your all every second of the day.

After one year of living in Willis and teaching at Willis Elementary School, Mr. Fariello’s future wife, Beth, joined him in Floyd.

“That’s how I knew I had to marry her,” he said. The two eventually had a child, Roman.

Mr. Fariello said these past two years have been the most challenging of his teaching career, and he sees more improvement on the football field than he does in the classroom because of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t really measure anything in the classroom, because everybody is online and there are only a few students in person,” he said.

He said going to the practice field to see how his players can get better has kept him motivated, and seeing them improve brings him joy.

At some point, though, after every football season, Mr. Fariello said he thinks he can’t coach anymore, but then he takes a month or so to reflect at the end of the season.

“I owe it to these kid, and I can’t let these kids down,” he said. He said that the kids he coaches are a part of his family.

You can catch Mr. Fariello every Friday during the fall, under those Friday night lights, coaching and helping out the football team, leading the Buffs to another victory.

Next Generation is a series of non-sequitur essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2021-2022 school year.