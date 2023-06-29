An all-day celebration of veterans and independence kicks off in Floyd at noon on Saturday and will be followed by the community’s annual Fourth celebration.

Pints 4 Vets will last until 10 p.m. at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniels Tavern, and proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofits’ efforts in the local veteran community, which has previously included home repairs.

A Kawasaki motorcycle will be raffled off as a part of the event for $10 per ticket. Ten dollars will also earn patrons a commemorative pint, as well as 10% off their first five pours.

There will also be hot dogs ($2), hamburgers ($4), sausage and peppers ($5), chips ($1), and drinks ($1) available for cash only.

Veterans benefit experts and a variety of vendors will be at the brewery while other stations will host games for both kids and adults.

The community will be able to earn “prizes galore,” organizers said, and enjoy live music throughout the day while celebrating America’s independence.

Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern is located at 332 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd, past Citizens and across from Family Dollar.

That same evening will be Floyd’s annual Independence Day Celebration, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Floyd County High School, in the baseball field area. The event is a longstanding one by Floyd County Merchants.

Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening outside; attendees are asked not to bring their pets (restriction does not apply to service animals).

Susan Leonard of the Floyd County Merchants said there will be vendors — from food to local crafts — activities for kids, music and more. Fireworks will start at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The Floyd County High School is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.