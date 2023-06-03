There are two more opportunities for community members to see The June Bug Center’s production of Guys and Dolls Jr. this weekend.
The production is a collaboration between JBC and The New River Community Theatre Guild. It is made possible by After School Program students, Directors Audra Jeppson and Emily Gruver, Music Director Jay Durner, and Stage Manager Madeline Wall.
Set in Damon Runyon's in New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows a gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town, with the authorities breathe down his neck.
Detroit’s girlfriend and performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years without getting married.
Detroit turns to a fellow gambler for the cash, and that gambler get caught up in a chase of their own.
Guys and Dolls JR. takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, so that everyone ends up right where they belong.
The cast and crew had their first show yesterday (June 2) and 6 p.m.
Upcoming shows are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4 at the Floyd County High School (721 Baker St.) in Floyd. Run time is 75 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.
Tickets are $5, and they can be purchased online at www.junebugcenter.com.
Cast members include:
Jovie Jeppson — Benny Southstreet, ensemble, Crapshooters
Nico Anderson — Nicely-Nicely Johnson, ensemble, Crapshooters
Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf — Rusty Charlie, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters
Lorelei Cox — Sarah Brown
Caroline Wall — Arvide Abernathy, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters
Eve Freday — Harry the Horse, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters
Clementine Anderson —Lt. Brannigan, ensemble, Hot Box Girls
Ocean Church — Nathan Detroit
Natalie Walker —Angie the Ox
Seyda Barrett — Miss Adelaide, ensemble
Disharoon Orr —Sky Masterson
Alex Woodward —Mimi, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters
Maverick Walker —Master of Ceremonies, ensemble, Crapshooters
Lily Anderson —General Cartwright, ensemble
Janiah (Lin) DeCesar —Big Jule, ensemble, Crapshooters
TC Blankenship — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters
Heidi Dalton — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters
Ipek Gokmen — ensemble, Mission Band, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters
Xen Harrod — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters
Natalie Walker — ensemble, Mission Band, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters