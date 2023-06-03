There are two more opportunities for community members to see The June Bug Center’s production of Guys and Dolls Jr. this weekend.

The production is a collaboration between JBC and The New River Community Theatre Guild. It is made possible by After School Program students, Directors Audra Jeppson and Emily Gruver, Music Director Jay Durner, and Stage Manager Madeline Wall.

Set in Damon Runyon's in New York City, Guys and Dolls JR. follows a gambler, Nathan Detroit, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town, with the authorities breathe down his neck.

Detroit’s girlfriend and performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for 14 years without getting married.

Detroit turns to a fellow gambler for the cash, and that gambler get caught up in a chase of their own.

Guys and Dolls JR. takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, so that everyone ends up right where they belong.

The cast and crew had their first show yesterday (June 2) and 6 p.m.

Upcoming shows are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and June 4 at the Floyd County High School (721 Baker St.) in Floyd. Run time is 75 minutes with a 10-minute intermission.

Tickets are $5, and they can be purchased online at www.junebugcenter.com.

Cast members include:

Jovie Jeppson — Benny Southstreet, ensemble, Crapshooters

Nico Anderson — Nicely-Nicely Johnson, ensemble, Crapshooters

Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf — Rusty Charlie, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters

Lorelei Cox — Sarah Brown

Caroline Wall — Arvide Abernathy, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters

Eve Freday — Harry the Horse, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters

Clementine Anderson —Lt. Brannigan, ensemble, Hot Box Girls

Ocean Church — Nathan Detroit

Natalie Walker —Angie the Ox

Seyda Barrett — Miss Adelaide, ensemble

Disharoon Orr —Sky Masterson

Alex Woodward —Mimi, ensemble, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters

Maverick Walker —Master of Ceremonies, ensemble, Crapshooters

Lily Anderson —General Cartwright, ensemble

Janiah (Lin) DeCesar —Big Jule, ensemble, Crapshooters

TC Blankenship — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters

Heidi Dalton — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters

Ipek Gokmen — ensemble, Mission Band, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters

Xen Harrod — ensemble, Mission Band, Crapshooters

Natalie Walker — ensemble, Mission Band, Hot Box Girls, Crapshooters