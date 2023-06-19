Young golfers gathered at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech on Tuesday, June 13, to compete in the June Oblinger Shott Foundation Junior Classic.

The event was part of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour and marked the first tournament of the 2023 season for junior players up to age 18. It’s the 25th year for the familiar and celebrated regional golf tour, one that has enjoyed the cooperation of golf courses in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia throughout the years.

Numerous volunteers were on hand to assist the fledging competitors as a beautiful early summer day ensued.

McKenzie Weddle, who recently graduated from Floyd County High and will continue to play golf at Radford University, tied for second against Lucas Beeler of Radford in the oldest age group (17-18). The two scored 84.

Clayton Gilmore of Moneta claimed the age-group title with 82 in his very first start on the tour.

Peyton Mason of Willis placed first in the 15-16 Age Group, defeating Andrew McCoy of Glasgow in a sudden-death match after both came in under par with 74.

Harris Camp of Roanoke was third and just one stroke back at 75. Hunter Crist of Radford and Rocky Frye of Bramwell tied for fourth with scores of 77. Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg shot 78 and Josh Cummings of Christiansburg shot 79 to finish sixth and seventh respectively.

Carter Dudash of Christiansburg defeated Evan Singleton of Pulaski on the first hole of the tie-breaker for the 13-14 Age Group. Both had posted scores of 88 to tie for the lead.

Mike Bateman of Salem and Jack Herbert of Blacksburg tied for third, two shots back at 90. Campbell Sayers of Marion was a stroke back at 91 and finished fifth.

Colton Caudill of Wytheville shot 51 over 9 holes and won the 9 and Under Age Group.

Silas Edmonds, also of Wytheville shot 55 and finished second. Michael Brown of Blacksburg shot 59 and finished third.

The Tour continues next week with a tournament at Draper Valley scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.