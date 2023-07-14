County Sales is celebrating 50 years as a brick-and-mortar record store with a three-day open house next month.

Officials announced last week that the event will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and end at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Hours for Fridays and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Open House will feature live musical performances, artist meet and greets, workshops, jamming, retail sales and much more at both County Sales (117 S. Locust St.) and The Floyd Country Store (206 S. Locust St.).

All events at County Sales will be free, and there will be some ticketed events at The Floyd Country Store.

General Manager Corbin Hayslett said County Sales, which is now a nonprofit under Handmade Music, “has brought people from all around the globe to this wonderful little town we call home…”

“For countless musicians and collectors County Sales has been and continues to be the primary hub for traditional music recordings both old and new,” Hayslett said. “… We look forward to serving our community and far beyond for the next half century.”

County Sales was initially opened as the distribution arm of County Records, a storied record label formed by Dave Freeman in New York City in 1965.

Freeman was enthralled with traditional, rural music styles captured on 78 RPM records from the pre-World War II period.

To share his passion for these old discs, especially those of early stringband music, he began compiling and releasing long-play albums of the old 78 RPM recordings.

Freeman noted that in his travels through the mountain south in search of music and music makers that bands seemed to have their own endemic sound in nearly every different county. Hence the name of his fledgling label, County Records.

Soon, County Records began releasing new recordings in the 1960s by a range of bluegrass, gospel and old-time artists such as E.C. Ball, The Shenandoah Cutups, Larry Richardson, Curly Seckler, Tommy Jarrell and more.

Since finding its home in Floyd, County Sales has been the world’s premier bluegrass and old-time music record store and distributor. After decades in the ‘basement’ on Talley’s Alley, County Sales now makes its home in downtown Floyd.

The 50th Anniversary Open House will feature special guests such as the Lonesome River Band, The Kody Norris Show, Allen Mills and Gene Parker (Lost and Found), Jeremy Stephens and Corrina Rose Logston (High Fidelity), Raistlin Brabson and Up Jumped Trouble, Corbin Hayslett and Jesse Smathers and more.

All are encouraged to join in the celebration Aug.4-6.