1-year probation for drug possession

A 47-year-old Radford woman driving in Floyd was convicted in Circuit Court Tuesday for possessing Oxycontin drugs without a prescription.

Pamela Shaver Albert was pulled over by Deputy Cody Brown of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, 2021 for a tail light that wasn’t working on her car. Based on her actions and speech, Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom said, the deputy asked to search her car and she agreed.

The search turned up pills, which appeared to be a prescription, and Shaver told the deputy that she did not have a prescription for the pills.

A Virginia State Police investigation found the pills were the prescription narcotic OxyContin, a powerful pain killer. She was arrested four days later for possession of schedule II drugs.

The guilty plea accepted Jan. 10 gave Albert no jail time, and she was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, along with a $200 fine.

In another case involving schedule II drugs, Michael Dean Davis of Check pleaded guilty to violating his probation on a conviction for possessing drugs, and Judge Fleenor sent him to jail for 90 days.

The attorney for Mandy Kate Overstreet of Floyd, indicted six months ago on charges of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon and possession of ammunition by a felon, asked for a hearing on Jan. 31 on motions.

Attorney Richard Davis Jr. of Pulaski did not detail the motions but told the court that he was concerns about “recklessness” in the case. The hearing on Jan. 31, which Davis said should last about an hour and 15 minutes. After consulting with his Overstreet, he asked for a jury trial, which the judge set for May 30.