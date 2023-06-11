Several local and regional musicians recently traveled to Mount Airy, North Carolina, for what many consider the start of festival season: the Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

Spectators watched hundreds of performers compete for the different categories in the 51st annual event June 2-3, with categories in Bluegrass and Old Time fiddle, banjo, guitar and more.

Multiple young musicians who are a part of the Floyd Country Store and Handmade Music School community and the Floyd JAM program placed in several categories and took home ribbons.

Wren Hello placed second in Youth Old Time Banjo, and his little brother Pelle Hello placed second in the Youth Dance Category.

Margo MacSweeny placed third in Youth Old Time Banjo and third in the Youth Dance Competition, while her little brother Misha MacSweeny placed fourth in the Youth Dance Competition.

William Moeckel placed fourth in Youth Old Time Banjo, and his sister Ola Moeckel placed first in Old Time Fiddle.

Every single youth who participated from Floyd placed in at least one category.

Dale Morris, the emcee for the day, commented on how good of a job the Handmade Music School was doing as he announced the winners from the stage which included so many of Floyd’s young musicians.

“We have an amazing ecosystem here in Floyd,” said Floyd Country Store co-owner Heather Krantz. “With the Floyd JAM program giving so many young people an entryway into learning about the music and dancing here and then the Floyd Country Store giving them an intergenerational music community to be a part of and performance opportunities and the Handmade Music School giving them more opportunity to deepen their knowledge and skills, the result is a bustling, thriving music community.

“It's so exciting to get to watch all these youngsters from our community continuing to improve and then go to a fiddlers’ convention and all come back with ribbons,” Krantz said. “They were all so happy to hear when their names were called to come to the stage. They are so important to the future of this music and our musical community. It’s an honor to know them.”

Many of these young musicians have been taught by Mac Traynham, an old time musician and banjo builder from Willis.

“Mac has been a teacher with the Handmade Music School and the Floyd JAM program for several years and is considered the musical ‘pied piper’ around here,” Krantz said. “He’s a big reason we have so many young people excited about and playing this music.”

The adults from the area also did quite well.

The first place win in the Old Time Band category was The Get Down Boys with lead fiddler Raistlin Brabson from Callaway, who performs bi-weekly at the Store and at the Friday Night Jamboree. He also took home fifth place in Old Time Fiddle.

Corbin Hayslett from Floyd and manager of County Sales was a part of the winning band, as well as Jackson Cunningham, a popular musician and guitar builder from Grayson County.

Another notable player who frequents the store and leads the Sunday jam once a month is Jared Boyd of Galax, who took home a blue ribbon on the Old Time Banjo.

Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins from Floyd, along with their band The Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, took home first place in the Bluegrass Band Competition.

Their band will be playing the Friday Night Jamboree on June 16.

Andrew also placed second in both Old Time Fiddle and Adult Folk Song.

Other winning members of their band included Billy Hurt, who placed first in Old Time Fiddle, Trevor Holder, who placed first in Bluegrass Banjo, and Conner Vlietstra, who placed third on Old Time Fiddle.

Another Floyd regular, Allen Surface took home first place on the Dobro.

Learn more about the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention online at www.surryarts.org/mafiddlersconvention.

Stay up to date with happenings at The Floyd Country Store at www.floydcountrystore.com.