Farlow follows circuitous path to nursing career

Justine Farlow didn’t take a typical path to a nursing career. In fact, she worked as a librarian for 10 years before applying for nursing school at New River Community College.

Farlow, of Pulaski, explained that nursing intrigued her because of the many career options within the profession, and the career can be flexible for those with children. She also wanted to give back.

“Nursing is a rewarding service to others in your community,” said Farlow.

NRCC’s nursing program drew her in because it seemed that the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX exam passing scores at NRCC were comparable to other colleges in the Virginia Community College System. She was also impressed by the communication she received from NRCC.

Beyond the NCLEX pass rates, Farlow found other compelling reasons to attend NRCC.

“I chose NRCC to support education within our community,” said Farlow. “Our county is fortunate to have the college here and available for students of all ages. The short commute, the reasonable tuition, and the opportunity for scholarships and grants were all factors in my decision.”

Along with hard work and determination, she credits much of her success in the program to the nursing faculty and friends she made along the way who helped support her goal.

“Michelle Keister (one of Farlow’s nursing instructors) was one of my greatest influences during my time at NRCC. She taught my favorite class and was an excellent clinical instructor. As long as I remember to ask ‘Why?’ I believe I will never stop learning. I now have the opportunity to pursue my dream job. I'm also thankful for the friends I made!”

Farlow graduated magna cum laude, a high academic honor, with her associate degree in nursing in May and then successfully passed her NCLEX exam later that month. She recently took her first nursing job as a labor and delivery nurse at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and is looking forward to beginning her new career.