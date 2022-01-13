 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First responders receive Tommy Moose donation

Moose Lodge donation

The Floyd Moose Lodge’s Dale Yearout (left) and Buddy Wirt (far right) presents a check and Tommy Moose plush to Justin Epperly in December 2021.

 Photo submitted

Floyd Moose Lodge made a donation at the end of December to Floyd County Medics that included a Tommy Moose plush for children in traumatic and stressful situations.

Along with a monetary donation, Lodge President Dale Yearout and board member Buddy Wirt presented the plush to Justin Epperly last month.

The Tommy Moose program donates plush dolls to law enforcement, medics, fire and other emergency workers to present to children in various situations.

As a character, Tommy Moose personifies happiness, safety and security, according to the program website, and more than 100,000 dolls have been donated since 2002.

