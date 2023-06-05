Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Nezzie, a 12-month-old Aussie mix who exudes a lovable and affectionate demeanor.
Nezzie came to FCHS pregnant and had her puppies in a foster home. She is great with other dogs and children, and she’s ready to find her forever home now that her puppies are weaned.
Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Nezzie or any of the pets at FCHS, complete and submit an Adoption Application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer if prompted.