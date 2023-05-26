Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than $40,000 in scholarships was awarded to the Floyd County High School Class of 2023 before their graduation last Saturday.

Representatives from local scholarship funds, FCHS Principal Barry Hollandsworth and teachers presented the awards to graduating seniors on May 5.

Scholarships

Ryne Bond and Gus Chaffin each received $500 from the DJ Keith Memorial Scholarship, and Jessica Long was awarded the same amount from the FCHS Band Boosters.

Long also received a $2,000 scholarship from the Brogan Thomas Franklin Scholarship, $1,500 from the Sandra Smith Music Scholarship and $1,000 from the Williamsburg Symphonic Band.

Bond received $250 from the Floyd County Rotary and $1,000 from Hollingsworth and Vose. He is also a recipient of the Joshua Cantrell Memorial Scholarship and the Lex/Lovins Scholarship.

Chaffin received additional scholarships from Shelor Motor Mile and the Bernard and Patty Huff Memorial Scholarship ($5,000).

A.J. Cantrell received a Lex/Lovins Scholarship, $250 from the Floyd Rotary, $1,000 from the Citizens Scholarship Fund and $1,500 from the Sandra Smith Music Scholarship.

Both Freddy Garcia and Victoria Grace Wood received $1,000 scholarships from the Floyd County Retired Teachers Association and the Floyd County Women’s Club, respectively.

Garcia and Maria Garcia Diaz each received $200 from the Arlie Kenneth Spence Scholarship. This was the last year of the Arlie Kenneth Spence Scholarship, and FCHS thanked the family for its support through the years.

Garcia is also a recipient of the Joshua Cantrell Memorial Scholarship, alongside Bond, Emery Chaffin, Destiny Harman and Elijah Underwood.

Harman was also awarded the Chance Harman Memorial Scholarship.

Garcia Diaz received additional scholarships from the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce (no amount provided), the Floyd County Rotary Club ($500), the RBN Scholarship and the Amber Lutz Memorial Scholarship ($3,000).

Zoe Belshan also received a scholarship from the Floyd Chamber and from Joan M. Sowers.

The Bess R. Poff Scholarship awarded five scholarships to Mallory Cockram, Melanie Gallimore, Hallie Williams, Victoria Grace Wood and Vanessa Hylton. Amounts are to be determined.

Melanie Gallimore also received $1,000 from the Larry Turman Memorial Fund and was awarded the New River Community College Nursing Scholarship.

Hallie Williams received a $1,000 from the Buddy Poff Memorial Scholarship, $500 from the Floyd County Moose Lodge and $500 from the Evelyn Rutrough Memorial Scholarship.

In addition to the scholarships from the Women’s Club and Bess Poff fund, Victoria Grace Wood received $1,000 from Hollingsworth and Vose, $2,190 from the Earl Vest and Mamie Phillips Scholarship and was awarded the John McEnhill Legacy Scholarship.

Vanessa Hylton and Andrew Martin also each received Earl Vest and Mamie Phillips Scholarships ($2,190).

Ansley Altizer and Philip Hale were awarded $1,000 from the Bill Lewis scholarship.

Altizer also received a $75 check from the Gerald W. Via Floyd County Historical Society Art Scholarship, as did Melanie Stout and Cameron Rinker.

The first place winner of the Via Art Scholarship ($500) is Nikki Chartrand.

Haden Holt received the Woodrow and Elma Turman Scholarship ($3,000) and Carly Thompson received the Mary Ann King Peters Memorial Scholarship.

Mckenzie Weddle was awarded the Leo Ferrell Memorial Golf Scholarship of $1,500.

Academic Awards

Science — Carly Thompson

Social Studies — A.J. Cantrell

English — Cameron Mathis-Ehlers

Math — A.J. Cantrell

Foreign Language — Abbey Baldwin

Art — Isabella Landon, Painting; Sydney Weaver, Pottery; Andrew Martin, Advanced Drawing and Pottery

Choral —A.J. Cantrell

Theatre — Cameron Mathis-Ehlers and Melanie Stout received Acting awards and Joshua Addison received the Technology in Theatre Award.

Band — Jessica Long and Haden Holt

Physical Education — Gus Chaffin and Carli Quesenberry

Sports Medicine Award — Maria Garcia Diaz and Mallory Cockram

Health and Medical Science Award — Melanie Gallimore and Carly Thompson

Technology Education — Nathan Trail

Digital Applications Award — Lucas Cox

Mass Media — Makayla Bergstrom

Floriculture — Ivy Mitchell

Business Award — Victoria Grace Wood

Computer Science — Noah Zantow

Nurse Aid — Zoe Belshan, Melanie Gallimore, Maria Garcia, Leah Hamlin, Destiny Harman, Alyssa Harris, Haden Holt, Aubrey Quesenberry, Gracie Reece, Allison Stanley, Mckenzie Weddle and Hallie Williams

Automotive Award — Mayhard Atkins, Kazey Martin and Ian McLaughlin

Welding — Landon Dulaney, Camden Italiano and Kevin Yoders Jr.

Building Trades — Kazey Martin and Garrett Greenman

Citizenship Award — Carly Grace Thompson and Emery Augustus Chaffin

D.J. and Janet Keith General Excellence Award — A.J. Cantrell