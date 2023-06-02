Coach Eugene Sloane Sr. made a difference in the lives of Floyd County High School athletes from 1958 until 1963.

Sloane, who died earlier this month at 90 years old, coached both junior varsity and varsity basketball and baseball, and had a master’s degree from the University of Virginia.

He was born in New York and taught geography while coaching at the school.

Floyd County native Mary Gardner wasn’t coached by Sloane personally since she was on the girls’ team, but her husband, Bobby Gardner Sr., played for the influential coach.

Gardner said Sloane took on a paternal role with several of his athletes, both on and off the court.

The coach “expected respect” and was very disciplined.

“He made lasting impressions on a lot of the team members while he was here,” she said.

After his years in Floyd, Sloane coached and taught at Lexington High School and Stonewall Jackson High School, where he won a district championship his first year.

He also coached part-time at Flint Hill Prep and founded the Bull Run Basketball Camp, which he ran for more than 50 years, before “retiring” to Daytona Beach, Florida, to operate a coin laundry business.

Sloane retired for a second time to Manning, South Carolina, where he helped his wife manage a boat storage company until his death on May 8.

Services were held at Gardner Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17.

“He requested to make it full circle, to come back for his funeral service, so we made it happen for him,” Gardner said.

Several team members attended the funeral and one of Sloane’s past athletes, Chip Reklis, talked about his time with the coach at Stonewall Jackson.

Sloane’s son, Josh, provided music for the services.

Gardner said Sloane would attend FCHS Class of 1963 reunions throughout the past 25-or-so years and share stories about long-past wins, losses, good plays and more.

“He could talk for hours about baseball and basketball,” she said. “It was really his life.”

Sloane would also share stories about staple Floyd establishments of the time, including Moses Restaurant on north Locust Street.

“He loved Floyd…” Gardner said, in part because it’s where his love for coaching started.

The Thursday, May 23, 1963, edition of The Floyd Press covers Sloane’s departure.

“We’ve had five good years of basketball, and I’d like to thank all the boys for their cooperation and hard work,” Sloane said.

Sloane’s obituary said, “He lived a long and happy life making many friends along the way!”

He leaves behind wife of 44 years, Evelyn Sloane, four children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as several extended family members and friends.