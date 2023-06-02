Recently, I have become a different, yet more applicable individual. By this, of course, I mean by the ways I have applied myself in life.

I’ve also realized that true happiness doesn’t come from how much you make, or even if you’ve found that special someone. The only circumstance that matters is overcoming doubting yourself, and also remembering that you’re never too old to start somewhere new.

“Kids,” also called “Shadow” is partially taken from my book “A Songbird,” finding meaning in life and understanding that nobody is better than anyone else because of statuses.

“Kids (Shadow)”I don’t fear the bigger person,

Because I know that small mindset fears my shadow.

They fear to look out,

and see beyond the window.

They know, I’m pretty serious.

I got no string,

I’m plain, forward, and I’m not bluffing this thing.

This daring journey,

‘Life’ of course.

Though I forgot the meaning,

these hands are coarse.

My words are rumbling,

but my actions are peace written plain.

The intention to mean something, never lost in the lesser of fame.

Isn’t it sad, we forget what happiness is. When we grow old from a past, we forget we’re still kids. We want more than this. But we go about, never chasing chances we missed. But I’m not one, no no. I’m not just passing through, you know. I’m not passing on chances to miss. I’m not one of those kids.