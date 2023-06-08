Miss Aven Tanner has been in Floyd County for 22 years, and she has always been an art teacher. She taught at each of Floyd’s elementary schools and is now a teacher at Floyd County High School.

While she teaches many art forms to her students, Miss Tanner’s favorite is pottery, and she’s largely inspired by local and international artists, including musicians.

In class, when the weather is good, she takes her classes outside and for a walk because nature is essential to her process, and it often inspires students to use natural elements to their works.

Miss Tanner enjoys her job at the high school and said being able to get outside and slowdown are two aspects of her job that were absent from when she taught at all four elementary schools.

She enjoyed teaching at the elementary schools, she said, but when she got the high school position, she was be able to stay in one place.

Miss Tanner has made a lot of artwork outside of the classroom and mainly works with mixed media. She has an art studio downtown that she runs with her friend called the Black Cat Studio.

They tend to host an open house at least once a year so the public can see their various works, ranging in medium from mixed media and 3D art to paintings and illustrations.

Miss Tanner said her friends would describe her as optimistic, humorous, artistic and authentic, and somewhat different. She is very outgoing and spontaneous with her artwork.

Currently, Miss Tanner said, one of her favorite styles of art revolves around New Mexico culture. Most art in New Mexico is Pueblo pottery, which was first made by the indigenous Pueblo people in the Southwestern United States and Northern Mexico.

“Art is not a little box that everyone puts it in — it’s not making a pretty little painting that has to go on a wall in the living room,” Miss Tanner said.

She is also very down-to-earth and passionate when she talks about the things she likes and pieces that are close to her heart. Every piece of artwork is priceless if the person who made it cares about it.

Miss Tanner said that she even gets a little emotionally attached to her artwork, particularly her very first piece titled “What is beauty?,” a piece representing women’s rights and how they are seen by other people.

She said she felt very connected to it because it took so long, and it was a little unusual. Miss Tanner could never fathom selling it.

Some of Miss Tanner’s favorite artists include Georgia O’Keeffe, a pioneer of American art who is famous for her floral and landscape paintings, and Frido Kalo, whose most famous piece is a self-portrait with vibrant colors and prominent features, like her eyebrows.

Miss Tanner also loves American writer and Civil Rights activist Maya Angelo and looks to her for inspiration. “Still I Rise,” one of Angelou’s most famous works, reminds Miss Tanner what is important and to keep trying.

“Trauma and pain make some of the most beautiful artwork,” Miss Tanner said.

Sometimes you will never know what people are going through, but looking at their art you can see their expressions. Miss Tanner describes it as something more than just painting on a canvas

Art is something that gives you peace.