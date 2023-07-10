The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on rescinding its donation to the June Bug Center for the 2023-2024 fiscal year on Tuesday morning.

Voting was tabled at the June 27 Board meeting to allow county staff time to learn about how the decision could impact another nonprofit, as the funds are a part of a matching grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts allocated to the June Bug Center ($2,250) and the Floyd Center for the Arts ($2,250).

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox said he would let his motion to rescind speak for itself without discussing his reasons openly with the Board.

Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold seconded the motion and said she felt the nonprofit had “colored outside of (its) lines” by participating in the Floyd Juneteenth Celebration, which is organized by the Floyd Community Action for Racial Equity.

“That left their 501(c)3 mission statement, which is what we were providing the money for,” Bechtold said. “When you start doing things outside of the way that you said you were going to do with taxpayer money, I have a problem with that.”

Vice Chair and Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said removing funding because an organization does something the Board might not approve of could be the start of a “slippery slope.”

“Are we prepared to do that with every organization we donate to… if they come in with something we don’t agree with?... I mean, in principle, are we starting down that slide?” Boothe said.

Bechtold said her opinion has nothing to do with the drag show by Downtown Divas of Roanoke at the June Bug Center on June 24.

“I’m not about removing the money for what happened Saturday,” she said. “I don’t like the coloring outside the lines, with getting into the racial equity – that’s not the arts… That’s what put it on my radar, not Saturday.”

Boothe asked fellow Board members if organizations that go outside of their mission statement should cease to receive county funds.

Bechtold said any donation not used to serve a nonprofit’s mission should be removed.

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said it comes down to the Board’s due diligence to ensure every tax dollar given to organizations is used to serve the community in the way that the county was told it would be used.

Bechtold said the situation “should be a wakeup call to other organizations that if they aren’t fully representing (their) intentions as an entity… if we discover you’re not coloring only in your lines, the funding won’t be there.”

Bechtold withdrew her second of Cox’s motion until more information could be discovered regarding the VCA grant.

Supervisor Cox said he felt “compelled” to maintain his original motion as it stands before the matter was officially tabled June 27.

Donations to more than 30 nonprofits and organizations are included in the 2023-2024 Floyd County budget, ranging from a payment to the New River Valley Regional Jail ($375,000), funds for the Public Service Authority Board ($22,600), the ACCE program ($10,000), Floyd Tourism ($40,000), New River Valley Senior Services ($2,250) and more.

Shannon Hardwicke has been the executive director of the June Bug Center since July 2021 and said she was not made aware of the donation conversation by county officials, but by a community member and JBC Board member.

“I think it was the day after the meeting,” she said.

Current programs at the June Bug Center cost about $30,000 a year, and additional programming costs between $5,000 and $10,000 per curriculum.

Any cut to funding to a “direct nonprofit is devastating,” Hardwicke said.

“However, I do not believe we will lose any funding” she said. “The Board of Supervisors and Town Council are community driven individuals, and I believe we will keep our funding.”

Hardwicke said she does not believe participating in the Juneteenth Celebration strays from the June Bug Center’s mission or strategic plan because both emphasize outreach.

“... There was no cost to participate, and volunteers staffed the JBC booth,” Hardwicke said. “This was a great opportunity to promote our amazing programs and events to the community.”

As for being the venue for Downton Divas, the June Bug Center has hosted similar events in the past, Hardwicke said, and not accepting the performance would go against JBC’s non-discrimination policy.

“Many people that attended the event shared that it was a wonderful event and a fabulous show,” Hardwicke said.

Board members and county staff said the subject of rescinding the June Bug Center’s funding could be re-presented at the July 11 meeting.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said she would reach out to VCA and share the information with Board members so they could “discuss as appropriate” before Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. July 11, at 120 W. Oxford St.

Meetings are also live streamed on YouTube on the “FloydCountyVirginia” channel.