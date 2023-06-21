Springhouse is hosting their first annual Floyd 5K: Move to Live in the Town of Floyd on June 24, beginning at 8 a.m.

The 5K will start and finish in the backyard of the Floyd Country Store, and the 3.1-route is for anyone to complete in their own way, at their own pace, honoring and celebrating the gift of Life.

The route weaves through neighborhoods, back roads, and includes an in-town trail that loops back to the Floyd Country Store for refreshments, music and fun. The 5K will end at 10 a.m.

Sign-up to participate and support Springhouse, a school that teaches a way to create culture where all life thrives.

Participants create their own fundraising page and seek sponsors as they take part in the first Floyd 5K: Move to Live event.

Teams (i.e. student, business, organization teams, etc) can also be formed.

Organizations interested in being a community sponsor should contact Development Director Carolyn Reilly by emailing carolyn@springhouse.org.