Earlier this month, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors recognized Mental Health Awareness Month and National Law Enforcement Week with formal proclamations.

Both documents were approved at the May 9 Board meeting and signed by each Supervisor.

The Board recognized Mental Health Awareness Month “to highlight the critical role of the county in providing crucial behavioral health services and resources…”

The Proclamation states the Board “continues its commitment to partner with community members to ensure that all mental health services are accessible, valuable and culturally appropriate for all residents.”

National Law Enforcement Week (May 12-26) was recognized by the Board to honor those killed or injured in the line of duty, and honoring those who serve, including the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The Board formally designated the week as such and used the proclamation to “publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation.”

Both documents approved May 9 included statistics, including the following:

Mental Health Awareness Month:

About one-in-five adults and one-in-five adolescents live with mental illness.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds.

About 44% of incarcerated people are suffering from mental illness.

National Law Enforcement Week

Two-hundred and twenty-four fallen officers are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year to honor individuals killed in 2022, as well as 332 officers who died in previous years.

May 15 is designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

More than 26,000 law enforcement officers have been killed on the job since the first recorded death in the U.S. in 1786.