From Thomas and Wall at the stoplight corner to Maggie Gallery at Oxford Street, flowers are blooming at north Locust Street businesses.

Katrina Gravely, Floyd Flower Power and north Locust Street businesses have created a colorful street for a pleasant stroll.

A variety of plants, both native and non-native, were selected based on the conditions in each location, and the plants blooming season and color, officials said this week.

On the Thomas and Wall Real Estate corner, oak planter boxes are full of a variety of plants.

Virginia Midkiff designed the mix of plants selecting ones that would thrive in the full sun environment and that would provide color during the year.

The rustic planters were made from wood reclaimed from a 100-year-old barn in Floyd County.

Around the corner on North Locust Street, pots of blooming plants adorn the front of Thomas and Wall.

On the other side of the Thomas and Wall building, next to the driveway, a dragon sculpture rises from a bed of morning glories climbing the wall of Geraldi’s Italian restaurant.

Planter boxes full of colorful blooms start in front of Geraldi’s and continue down the street.

Sacred Star and Stone has planters with Coleus, Sun inpatients, Inpatients, Sweet Potato Vine, Begonias, Gerber Daisys, Morning Glories, Lavender, Dusty Miller, Hibiscus, Mint and assorted wildflowers adorning the front of their building. They also have a “secret” garden behind their store that is full of blooming plants.

Between Sacred Star and Stone and Bell Gallery is an alley that is full of plants, a free library and a lovely gate, creating a beautiful spot for pictures.

Bell Gallery continues its blooming tradition this year with plants in pots at its storefront, and The Sojourn Center’s planters bring color to the front of its space.

In 2023, Nationwide Insurance joined blooming efforts along north Locust Street with pots and hanging baskets.

The eight stone planters throughout town, one of which sits on north Locust, were planted this year with natives by Blue Mountain School students, who have been studying native plants with the help of local experts and maintaining their own native garden.

Some non-natives have been added to some of the planter boxes to provide pops of color.

The next blooming site on north Locust Street is the Lineberry Building.

Katrina Gravely, owner of Sacred Star and Stone and driver of some of the floral additions along north Locust Street, designed and planted pops of color in a flower bed, in hanging planter boxes, and in the planters on the Lineberry porch.

Just past the Lineberry Building is another stone planter blooming in a more shaded area.

Across the street, the Maggie Gallery is working with Sarah Fleetwood to create a beautiful outdoor space that includes a variety of sun-loving plants.

Hanging planters, a cedar planter box, flowerpots and in-ground plants combine to showcase the beauty of flowers and invite visitors to see the local arts and crafts inside.

Floyd Flower Power is in its second year of operation. Its mission is to promote and support Floyd County Virginia as an environmentally friendly, “blooming” place to live and visit.

Floyd deer have proven to be flower eaters and have required some replanting of flowers they do not find appetizing. FFP continues to learn spots the deer favor and what plants will thrive where.

Volunteers initiate the planting of different types of gardens in Floyd County; gather and communicate information about Floyd’s flower gardens, native plants, pollinator gardens, edible gardens and walking trails; identify and use local Floyd resources; and support and promote gardening in the Floyd community. They work with existing organizations to carry out these activities.

There are more than 35 sites or potential FFP sites, and 44 local businesses in Floyd County are related to plants.

Making Floyd Bloom is a multi-year project and requires the participation of local businesses, the Town of Floyd and organizations in Floyd. Each year should bring more color and plants to Floyd.

Volunteers are welcome. The planting season for large wildflower areas is over until September but preparation for new flower beds continues.

Volunteers are welcome to participate or offer services. FFP especially needs volunteers that can help organize, maintain their website, or aid with communication.

For additional information about volunteering with FFP and its efforts at www.floydflowerpower.com, its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FloydFlowerPower or by contacting founder Jean Woods at (540) 449-4220.