As we approach summer time, the official start this week, we find ourselves wandering in the outside world much more. Case in point, this week’s poem is written from a personal walk I went on recently. I was strolling in the forest of my parents’ 40 acres in Floyd and found myself consumed in a vast array of trees. My eyes for some reason this time were hypnotized by the great number of leaves and branches. In many ways I guess you could say it was the great beauty of it, too. It made me realize how small we are in the vast wilderness. Not just of this world, but also in this vastness we call life. “Vast” It seems a million miles. It’s in every direction. It’s vast sometimes, it is deception. Something about it, makes us the trees in this forest. On these highways it’s crowded, in dread it may force us. Why do simple words cut us dead? You can’t hold a rose and see no red. Were like a million trees in a forest. The Lord’s will to move us. But we must move ourselves sometimes. We got to bring peace to some lives. Admit crimes are crimes, even if fake tears they’ll cry. Were trees in this forest, soon will die. We’ll have no leaves to form us. Were many vast trees, in this unending forest.