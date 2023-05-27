Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Floyd County is without Orland Phillips — engineer, veteran, photographer, storyteller and beloved patriarch.

Mr. Phillips, who celebrated his 104th birthday in February, leaves behind four daughters, who announced his death to the community on Tuesday afternoon.

Nora Bentley said, “Our Dad, Orland Phillips, graduated to heaven early this morning at 104 years young. He will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Phillips moved to Floyd County in the 1940s, after serving in the Pacific in World War II. He built his family’s home on Homestead Road in Willis and dug the basement out with his own hands.

He met Indian Valley’s Leora Marshall while roller skating and the two married in 1947. Their four daughters are Geneva McPeak, Mary Hodge, Nora Bentley and Paulette Gardner.

The fifth generation of Mr. Phillips’ family started in 2018, with a total of 100 years between him and the youngest family member.

For his 103rd birthday in 2022, Mr. Phillips’ name was known worldwide as anyone was invited to send him a birthday card. He ended up with more than 2,200 cards from every state, Canada, England and Denmark.

Mr. Phillips received a number of questions from school children and even video chatted with a North Carolina class about his WWII service.

Mr. Phillips could clearly recount the events of the war, including where he was when the first atomic bomb was dropped — on a ship in Manilla Harbor.

“I was up at daylight leaning over the deck…spitting tobacco juice,” he said in a 2019 feature in The Floyd Press for his 100th birthday.

After his move to Floyd County, most of Mr. Phillips’ work involved welding, from farm trailers to huge bridge girders.

He said in 2022 that the highest he ever worked was “maybe about 100 feet or so.”

Two of the last projects he had a hand in was welding on Interstate 95 near Richmond, and on the Claytor Lake bridge.

A life-long photography enthusiast, Mr. Phillips first learned to develop photos after joining a club in West Virginia as a teenager. (He was born and raised in Jackson, W. Va.)

He took thousands of photos during his time in the Pacific, though most were ruined by moisture throughout the years.

His photography habit continued until his death on May 23. He positioned a PVC tripod close to a bird feeder and took photos with a remote shutter from just inside the door in his motorized chair.

Mr. Phillips lived alone for the most part until 2014, when family started staying with him. He only regularly stopped going up to his woodworking shop within the past few years.

He was also interviewed for the Floyd Story Center at the Old Church Gallery and regularly participated in Veterans events, including the Floyd Veterans Day Parade in 2022.

Mr. Phillips’ daughter Mary Hodge said he used to tell people, when asked how he got to be 100, he “just keeps breathing.”

At 103, he thought deeply before giving advice for living a long life:

“Be honest with yourself and with everybody else,” he said. “And, if you’re gonna do anything, do it right.”

A celebration of life for Mr. Phillips was held at New Harvest Ministries in Willis on Friday, May 26, complete with Military Rites by the Floyd VFW and American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mr. Phillips’ honor to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, or a church or charity special to you.