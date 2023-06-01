Country rock legend and founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band John McEuen comes to Floyd for a show for the first time on Saturday.

Despite touring nationally and internationally for about 50 years, McEuen said he somehow missed Floyd until now.

McEuen was a driver of Nitty Gritty’s platinum album “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” which united the band with a slate of legendary musicians that included Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Jimmy Martin and more.

He left Nitty Gritty in 2017 — the same year as the band’s 50th anniversary tour and his induction to the American Banjo Hall of Fame — to revisit his solo career and discover new things.

The John McEuen Live Tour, which includes The Circle Band, features recognizable classics and stories from McEuen’s career, starting with the formation of Nitty Gritty in California in 1966.

Fellow founding member Les Thompson will be at the Floyd show on Saturday, McEuen said.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at The Floyd Country Store (206 S. Locust St.) in Floyd. Tickets are $38 for general admission and $45 for reserved seats, available online and in-store.

McEuen, who spent the COVID-19 pandemic writing music and his second book, said the key to performing tens of thousands of shows is to focus on each night, one show at a time.

“The Floyd show will be the only thing that matters [June 3],” McEuen said.

Before stopping in Floyd, McEuen and The Circle Band are scheduled to play in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on June 2 and in Warrenton on June 4.

McEuen said touring has become much easier throughout his career, largely thanks to technology and having more options.

Plus it’s easier to get a ride at the airport, McEuen said.

His shows are not necessarily impacted by the size of the venue he’s playing, whether it be playing a stadium or something smaller, like The Floyd Country Store.

“All shows can be intimate … as long as the audience feels connected to you and you to them,” McEuen said.

McEuen published his first book, “The Life I’ve Picked: A Banjo Player’s Nitty Gritty Journey,” (Chicago Review Press) in 2018, and completed his second, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: The Making of a Landmark Album, 50th Anniversary” (Backbeat) in August 2022.

“Will the Circle Be Unbroken” is a “memoir that’s not a memoir,” McEuen said, and it solely focuses on “the most important album to come out of Nashville,” Rolling Stone said.

The album “Will the Circle be Unbroken” was recorded in five days in 1971 and released in 1972.

In his book, McEuen gives readers a first-person perspective of the creation of “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” complete with never before seen photos by McEuen and his brother/producer, Bill.

McEuen said he worked on the book for about a decade because the album’s influence continues to grow.

There will be copies of the book available at The Floyd Country Store on Saturday.

Another one of McEuen’s most recent projects is a spoken word album from Compass Records, set to be released sometime this summer. A title has not yet been announced.

McEuen said the album is “unusual” for him, and it features historical letters, such as from the Civil War and Vietnam.

Stay up-to-date about McEuen’s upcoming album and nearby shows at www.johnmceuen.net. There are also a handful of stories online, similar to those McEuen will tell at the Floyd Country Store.