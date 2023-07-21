The 25th season of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour wrapped up with the Championship at Pipestem Resort on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19.

“We greatly appreciate the hospitality of Pipestem Head Professional Steve Robertson and the staff,” said Tour Coordinator Dewayne Belcher in a release. “They made us feel very welcomed and provided a fantastic experience for the players.”

Willis’ Peyton Mason placed first overall with a total of 146 strokes in the 15-16 Age Group, followed by Isaiah Cantrell in seventh (156) and Micah Underwood in ninth (162).

Mason was named Player of the Year and joined the All Star Team.

Jaycee Williams eighth overall, scoring 112 on the first day and 117 on the last in the 13-14 Age Group.

Josiah Underwood tied for first place in the 10-12 Age Group, shooting 39 and 37, followed by Wallace, who placed sixth with 39 and 37. Both boys were named to the All-Star team.

To learn more about BRJGT and stay up to date about the 2024 tour, visit www.brjgt.com.