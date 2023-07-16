Floyd County Circuit Court kicked off the beginning of the third quarter of 2023 with a scheduled Grand Jury Session delayed by the July 4 holiday.

In regular court sessions, attorney Jimmy Turk cut a deal with Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom that reduced a felony charge of destruction of private property to a misdemeanor.

Norma Jean Rector of Gastonia, North Carolina, pleaded “no contest,” and Judge Mike Fleenor granted a one-year deferral that could lead to dismissal of the charge if she stays out of trouble.

The judge also ordered Rector to have no future contact with her victims.

In a series of motions on a charge of forcible rape lodged against Cole William Reed of Lynchburg on Nov. 26 in Floyd County last year, defense attorney Ali Amirishani sought restrictions on discovery and controls on what he called “a history of dishonesty” and threats against his client.

Reed was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on April 18.

Branscom said he agreed, in principle, with some of the concerns by the defense but said the trial must “be an open process.”

In another matter before the court July 11, Judge Fleenor denied bond for Michael Dean Davis of Callaway for probation violations related to a Schedule II drug conviction.

Branscom said Davis has a history of missing appointments with probation officer and not showing up for hearings.

Davis, 46, will remain in jail until his hearing later this year.