This article contains material from past editions of The Floyd Press.

June 2, 1955

Floyd Speedway was preparing for a seven-race event, featuring drivers such as Floyd’s own Curtis Turner and Stuart’s Glenn Wood.

The June 2, 1955, edition of the Floyd Press reported that the event would begin at 2:30 p.m., and include a 30-lap race and the amateur division’s “two 10-lap heats and a 25-lap feature fender bender.”

“...Signs point to one of the best races that fans will see in this vicinity,” the paper said.

Floyd Speedway was “rated as one of the fastest in the NASCAR racing circuit… [and] baked and soaked to a brick hard surface that will enable drivers to “pour on the gas’ as they vie for a share of the $1,255 purse.”

The prize money would be worth $13,951 in 2023.

Other well-known drivers participating in the Sunday races included “Bobby and Billy Myers, Ted Swaim, Chocolate Saul, Johnnie Dobson, E.H. Weddle, R.L. Combs, Earl Hatcher, C.M. Johnson, J.C. Ellis, Carl Burris, Bobby Smith, Fref Goad, Pee Wee Jones, Hansel Reed, Ned Jarrett, Perk Brown, and Sandy Lynch,” the Press reported.

June 1, 1961

The Floyd Press recognized high school and college graduates in the June 1, 1961, edition of the paper, with senior portraits on each page, most around the border.

A total of 145 seniors were graduating from Check, Floyd and Willis high schools.

“This is the largest graduating class in the history of Floyd County,” the paper said.

Commencement ceremonies started at each school respectively at 8 p.m.

In Willis, Becky Howell was valedictorian, Kendall Clay was salutatorian, Freeda Harris was third ranking student and Barvara Vaughan was class president.

The Press reported, “Musical selections [in Willis] will be furnished by the choir and the senior class.”

Phyllis Clower was valedictorian and Jean Thomas was salutatorian in Floyd.

Check’s 1961 valedictorian was Joyce Aldridge, salutatorian was Linda Thomson, Francis Shockey Jr. was class president and Douglas Reed was vice-president.

Floyd natives graduating from colleges were also celebrated in the June 1, 1961, edition of the paper, including Becky Poff from University of Virginia, Margie Vest of Madison College, 11 individuals from Virginia Tech and others.

June 22, 1978

The seizure of 28 gallons of “illegal whiskey” was reported in the June 22, 1978, edition of The Floyd Press.

“The stash, hidden under an old car hood, was located by ABC Investigator B.J. Weddle and Floyd County Deputy Hassell Dickerson,” the paper said, in a wooded area in the Copper hill Area.

ABC Assistant Supervisors Jack Powell estimated the street value to be $378, and one person living in the area was arrested for “possession of an illegal alcoholic substance.”

The whiskey was submitted for testing by the Consolidated Laboratory.

The June 22 paper also included details about the Class of 1978, which included 148 seniors in Floyd County, most of which planned to enter the workforce after graduation.

“...52 (graduates) or 35.13% plan to continue their education and 96 or 64.87% plan to enter the World of Work,” the Press reported.

Awards presented to the senior class included Home Economics-Occupational Clothing, Homemaking and Commercial-Clerical Accounting.

Cathy Lucille Poff was the valedictorian for 1978, and Rhonda Jo Alderman was salutatorian. Class president was Lewis Wayne Gardner.